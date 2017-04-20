Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Nail the Awkward Prom Pose at the Guardians Premiere

It's no easy task getting ready for the red carpet, as Anna Faris memorably demonstrated in a series of live tweets leading up to Wednesday's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Los Angeles Premiere.

Looking absolutely smitten with her dapper hubby Chris Pratt and exchanging loving kisses and glances as they walked the purple carpet together, the Mom star was an ethereal vision in a light pink floor-length Marchesa number that gave off major princess vibes with a fitted bodice and delicate floral detailing on the satin skirt. Romantic waves, smoky eyes, and a matching pink clutch finished off her radiant ensemble.

Meanwhile, Star- Lord proved that he also cleans up nicely in a tailored charcoal gray suit and a dark tie. The lovebirds had fun posing together and even perfectly reenacted the classic awkward prom pose for the big event.

And while the pair made a regal appearance at the Los Angeles premiere, just hours earlier Faris showed that things were a lot less glamorous leading up to the big event with a hilarious live-tweet session.

Starting at 8:24 a.m., the actress documented her red carpet transformation with candid updates every few minutes as she struggled to get the motivation to take a shower, shared photos of her 4-year-old son Jack playing with a snake, joked that things were "getting a little Hollywood gross" as she started her beautification process, and even posted a shirtless photo of the Guardians star where he sported sharpie body art and some face masks.

Now it's getting real. Chris may be annoyed. 403pm pic.twitter.com/67qMmlTdCO — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

Finally catching on to his love's shenanigans, Pratt had the perfect response: "Honey.... You didn't let me take [off] my ceremonial war paint."

Honey.... You didn't let me take of my ceremonial war paint https://t.co/mfWWhR13FY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 19, 2017

After sharing more candid behind-the-scenes photos as the photographer-in-the-making picked out jewelry and her outfit for the evening, the mom of one finally posted a selfie of the couple dressed to the nines as they headed to the event after almost 10 hours of preparation.

"540pm. Running late. Chris blames you guys. Seriously," she captioned the hilarious picture.

540pm. Running late. Chris blames you guys. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/bR8dS8WVrA — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017

Phew! It might have taken almost 10 hours to get red carpet–ready, but looks like it was well worth it.

