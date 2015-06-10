Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Share a Smooch at the Jurassic World Premiere

It's official: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are definitely one of Hollywood's cutest couples. Last night the comedic pair attended the world premiere of the actor's new film Jurassic World at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., where they shared a love-filled kiss on the red carpet.

Each star pulled out a glamorous ensemble for the occasion: Faris wowed in a glass-embroidered Rubin Singer dress with a cut-out back, metallic clutch, and matching Stuart Weitzman heels, while Pratt looked dapper in a dark blue suit, checked shirt, and black tie.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pratt shared a laugh-worthy video on Instagram of the couple making their way to premiere, along with a clip of himself getting ready. Check them out below, and catch Jurassic World when it hits theaters June 12.

#JurassicWorld !!!!! A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 9, 2015 at 7:27pm PDT

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!! A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 9, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

