Anna Faris’s Co-Star Gives an Update on How Faris Is Doing Post-Split from Chris Pratt

Last month, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they decided to legally separate after eight years of marriage, and since then, Faris has been pretty open about the struggles of divorce ahead of her pre-split memoir release.

Despite the sad news, it seems as though the former couple is being supported by friends, according to Faris's Mom co-star Allison Janney.

"[Anna] has so much love and support on the set of Mom," Janney said to ET. "She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone. And we love Chris too."

"We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much," she said.

That's certainly good news worth hearing, especially since Pratt and Faris share a 5-year-old son Jack.

Faris's book Unqualified ($15; amazon.com) comes out Oct. 24.