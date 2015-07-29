Chris Pine Will Reportedly Play Wonder Woman's Leading Man 

Looks like Wonder Woman has found her man. According to TheWrap, Chris Pine has reportedly signed on to play the Amazonian warrior's love interest, Steve Trevor. Pine will star opposite of Gal Gadot, who will first appear as the superheroine in the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, out next year.

Although most details about the future Warner Bros. stand-alone Wonder Woman film are being kept tightly underwraps, we can't wait for the female-skewed superhero movie—especially since there will be no damsel in distress in sight. In fact, we'll get to see gender roles reversed, as Pine's character Trevor has no powers of his own. Gadot swooping in to save Pine from peril? Now, that's something we'd love to see.

