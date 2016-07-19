Watch Chris Pine Dance and Play Flip Cup While in an Inflatable Suit

Chris Pine looks cool while doing anything. He proved that once again Monday night when he wore an inflatable sumo suit to play flip cup against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Before they began the game, which is just like normal flip cup except the two players wear ridiculous inflatable suits as they chug and flip over cups of beer as fast as they can, Pine showed off several sweet dance moves in his suit. Inflatable costume aside, Pine can really dance! The two opponents even did the mini "wave" before starting their game.

The star of Star Trek Beyond—in which Pine reprises his role as Captain Kirk alongside Zoë Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, and Idris Elba—was clearly a flip cup professional. He dominated the host as he speedily chugged and flipped each cup with precision, despite Fallon's boast that he has more experience with the suit. "The champ! Chris Pine, everybody!" shouted Fallon at the end of the game as the actor took a victory lap.

Star Trek Beyond hits theaters on July 22. Watch their fun game in the video at top.