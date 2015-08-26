Watch Birthday Boy Chris Pine's Early Role in Princess Diaries 2

Chris Pine, aka Star Trek's Captain James T. Kirk and our leading man of action, turns 35 today. And, based on recent news surrounding the actor's career, it seems our favorite Virgo has plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

Pine has reportedly signed on to star in​ Wonder Woman, opposite Israeli actress and fashion model Gal Gadot, to play the superhero's love interest, Steve Trevor—which only makes sense. After all, how could she resist those baby blues? Yet, the multi-picture deal will be much more than just a traditional love story, as Pine will surely have plenty of action to keep him busy, though plot details still remain under wraps.

And so, here's to our favorite superhero slash action star who has come a long way since his days starring opposite Anne Hathaway as her royal love interest in Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement. At the time of the film’s release in August 2004, Pine was just starting his acting career at the age of 24. Looking back, we loved seeing Pine’s softer side on the big screen and we can only hope that his character in Wonder Woman will be the same. Happy birthday, Chris!

Watch our favorite scene from PD2 that makes us get all nostalgic below:

