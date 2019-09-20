Chris Noth Is Expecting Another Baby and His Sex and the City Co-stars Can't Handle It

Congratulations are in order for Chris Noth, who announced that he's going to be welcoming a new addition to his family. People reports that the Sex and the City alum posted the news on Instagram, writing, "Orion is getting a brother — I better get my ass in shape." The tidbit dropped two major announcements: that the baby was coming and that the new arrival would be a boy. It's Noth's second child with his wife, actor Tara Wilson. The couple welcomed their first son, Orion Christopher, back in 2008.

Noth's Instagram post showed Wilson cradling her stomach while wearing a printed dress. The two met while Wilson was working at Noth's bar, the Cutting Room, and got engaged after Orion arrived.

Image zoom Walter McBride/Getty Images

Naturally, Noth's SATC co-stars poured on the congratulations after the big news. Gilles Marini wrote, "Brother man. Hugeeeeeee congrats," and Kristin Davis added, "Yay Yay Yay." Noth's on-screen flame, Sarah Jessica Parker, didn't hold back, commenting, "Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!! Xx."

Noth has featured the couple's 11-year-old son, Orion Christopher, on Instagram before, as well. Back on Father's Day, he posted a sweet photo of the two of them in London. "Lucky me," he captioned the snapshot. With a new baby on the way, Noth will have plenty to be smiling about.