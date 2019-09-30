Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Shared Some PDA on a Rare Public Date 

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson made a rare public appearance together in N.Y.C. over the weekend — for a good cause.

On Friday night, the typically private couple had a date night out at the Place for Peace gala, hosted by Forest Whittaker's Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative. The event pays tribute to young people who fight for peace and development in vulnerable communities.

Johnson, 29, wore a printed dress for the occasion, and at one point, appeared to wear Martin's jacket over her shoulders while placing her hand on his knee.

Image zoom Mega

The couple has been linked since 2017, and despite rumors of a breakup earlier this year, still seem to be going strong. They even went on a double date over the summer with Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her new husband, Brad Falchuk. And it seems like Martin has the approval of his girlfriend's mother. Johnson's mom, Melanie Griffith, told People earlier this year, "I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple."

It's been a big year for Johnson, whose film, The Peanut Butter Falcon, came out in March. Late Sunday night, she also announced that she's launching a podcast. After asking women and girls to call her and share their stories about sexual assault with her last year, Johnson is creating a podcast of the stories she's heard.

"I didn’t want to speak on their behalf, I wanted to listen to them," she wrote on Instagram. "This is The Left Ear. A podcast where you will find the voicemails I listened to. To protect anonymity the voices have been slightly pitched, and any identifiers have been removed. Other than that, they have not been edited. These are real stories from real people around the world."

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Had a Totally Chill Double Date with Their New Partners

"In this podcast, I want to create a space where the listener is listening just as honestly and bravely as the speakers who had the courage to call," she added. "Your left ear is the ear closest to your heart. And by listening with your heart, you can save someone even just a little bit."