Coldplay's Chris Martin Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington with an Emotional Cover

With the tragic passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington still fresh in our minds, Coldplay's Chris Martin decided to pay tribute to the revolutionary musician with a heart-wrenching cover. During his band's show in New Jersey on Tuesday, the 40-year-old musician took a few moments to remember the late singer by performing an emotional rendition of the band's track "Crawling."

"I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right," the dad of two told the crowd in a clip of the performance shared on the social media channel before he launched into the set.

The timing for the tribute couldn't be more perfect. Bennington's former bandmate Mike Shinoda appeared to be in the audience and took to Instagram to share a clip of the performance, lauding Martin's musical memorial."Thank you @coldplay. It sounded beautiful," he captioned the video.

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Just a day earlier, the remaining members of Linkin Park proved that their longtime peer was very much in their thoughts, as they shared a statement on Monday, thanking fans for their support in light of the tragedy.

"We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal," the message reads. "After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place."

RELATED: Chris Martin’s Impromptu Benefit Concert for the Homeless Will Inspire You

The statement concluded: "You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."