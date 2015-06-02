Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and Their Daughter Meet the Royals

Polo may have been the main event at the Audi Polo Challenge in London on Sunday, but there was one attendee who caught everyone's attention—including Prince William and Prince Harry's. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's 3-year-old daughter India seemingly stole the show and even met the princes, something many women around the world only dream of doing.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Nestled safely in her father's arms, India got some face time with the Royals on the sidelines at Coworth Park. The tiny tot looked beyond adorable in a black-and-white polka dot dress with matching sneakers under a bright red peacoat and wrapped in a white blankie. Meanwhile, Hemworth looked dashing in jeans, a white button-up, navy tie, and Salvatore Ferragamo blazer, while Pataky wore a floral Ulyana Sargeenko dress and Casadei heels.

The Royal meeting was so adorable, even mom couldn't resist documenting it—Pataky took to her Instagram to post some snaps of their day, including this adorable one of dad and India walking hand-in-hand. Too cute!

Todos disfrutamos del polo!! We all enjoy the polo match! So much fun! 🐎🐎🌳#myfavoritecouple #lovepapa #londongreen A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jun 1, 2015 at 4:47am PDT

