See Chris Hemsworth Riding a Horse on the Set of The Huntsman

Ever since Chris Hemsworth arrived in the U.K. to film The Huntsman, we’ve been treated to quite a few memorable photos of the Australian actor on set (who can forget the adorable father-daughter moment he shared with India?). But the latest batch of shots may just be the best—and sexiest—yet.

In the newest pictures from the set of The Huntsman, we see the Sexiest Man Alive in action riding a horse. Dressed in leather on leather, the actor’s long tresses flow in the wind as he gallops. Is it hot in here? Although The Huntsman isn't slated to hit theaters until April of 2016, you won't have to wait that long to see Hemsworth on the big screen—his next film, Vacation, comes out on July 29.

RELATED: This Photo of Chris Hemsworth on the Set of The Huntsman Will Make Your Day