This Photo of Chris Hemsworth on the Set of The Huntsman Will Make Your Day

Chris Hemsworth is hot, there's no denying that. But Chris Hemsworth dressed as the Huntsman on the set of his upcoming film of the same name? Well, that just may be even hotter. The actor was recently spotted shooting the prequel to Snow White and the Huntsman in London, and the photo has us yearning for the film's 2016 release.

In the snap, Hemsworth sports a white shirt under a leather vest as well as a plaid scarf knotted at his neck and a blonde wig. Hey, there's a reason he was named the Sexiest Man Alive.

Hemsworth has been making the most of his time in England while filming his new flick there. Two weeks ago, his wife shared an adorable photo of him and their daughter, India, having a too-cute on-set father-daughter moment, and just last weekend the family had the opportunity to meet Prince William and Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge.

