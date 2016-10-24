Chris Hemsworth Proves His Relationship with Wife Elsa Pataky Is as Strong as Ever with One Sweet Photograph
Chris Hemsworth isn’t letting any pesky rumors get in the way of his rock-solid relationship. The hunky Ghostbusters star and father-of-three with wife Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to prove that this gorgeous couple isn’t headed to Splitsville anytime soon.
In the sarcastic ‘gram, Hemsworth takes to the seas, searching with one hand covering his eyes while Pataky lounges beside him. “Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup,” he jokingly wrote.
While 2016 was definitely the year of the split, we’re breathing a sigh of relief that this stunning couple is still very much together. Pataky took to Instagram with a response to her hilarious hubby, sharing a photo of the two cuddling with their pup. Pataky looks stunning and fresh-faced while leaning on her hunky hubby. “Always and forever!! @chrishemsworth,” she captioned the sweet pic.
Phew.