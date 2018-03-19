Chris Hemsworth’s New Mustache Is a Bold Choice

Mustaches have always had a strong emotional effect on people; you either love them or absolutely loathe them. But even if you've always been anti-mustache, you may just change your tune thanks to Chris Hemsworth. The actor recently shared an Instagram video of his recent hair makeover for his role alongside Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm in Bad Times at the El Royale.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Talking About Fragrance Is Freaking Poetry

"Tryin to find the look for Bad Times at the El Royale written and directed by Drew Goddard," Hemsworth captioned the clip.

In the video, Hemsworth's beard is first shaved into a mutton chop, which he isn't satisfied with. The actor then grabs the clippers from the stylist to put his own spin on the style. Once he's done, he hands the clippers back so the professional can finish the cut.

VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Reveals What It's Like to Have Miley Cyrus as Part of the Family

The final look is what's known as the "pornstache." Out of all of the mustache styles that currently exist, it's one of the most polarizing, but considering the setting of Hemsworth's upcoming film is a run-down motel near Lake Tahoe, CA in the '60s, the facial hair is on-brand.

It's been said that the mustache doesn't make the man, but can a man make the mustache? In Chris Hemsworth's case, the answer is yes.