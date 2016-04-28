Chris Hemsworth and His Buff Dad's Shirtless Surf Sessions Will Astound You

In case you ever doubted the superhuman beauty of the Hemsworth genes, Chris Hemsworth, 32, is happy to remind us that he and brother Liam's good looks are hardly a fluke.

After a whirlwind The Huntsman: Winter's War press tour, Chris returned his native Australia, where he hit the waves and took in a few surf sessions. On Thursday (April 28) the middle Hemsworth brother showed off his rippled muscles as he enjoyed the water and sunshine of Byron Bay.

The actor also worked in some much-needed family time during his time in his home country: Earlier in the month his father, Craig, joined Chris on the beaches of Byron Bay. The hunky Hemsworths were spotted (below) hitting the waves sans shirts, and lets just say that Thor doesn't have the market cornered on pecs.

Media-Mode / Splash News

We're glad the busy actor has found time to spend with his family—something he admits can often be a bit of a struggle. "It's all a bit of a juggling act at times," Hemsworth told InStyle when discussing a recent charitable auction for the premiere of Winter's War. "You have to prioritize what's most important."