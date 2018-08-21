Chris Hemsworth Won a Dad Competition

You probably know Chris Hemsworth best when he's smashing a magical hammer around an action movie. The Thor leading man has graced the screen time and again as the titular character, so it's easy for us Marvel-obsessed fans to forget that not all of his IRL roles are as dramatic. Especially where his kids are concerned.

Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are parents to a 6-year-old daughter, India Rose, and 4-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. It's a fact that might surprise some, mostly because the Hemsworths have a propensity for privacy and don't want their kids to be forced into the limelight.

Still, that doesn't mean family is totally off limits in the press. Hemsworth talked about his family more candidly than normal in a new interview with GQ, where he gave a rare glimpse inside the side of him fans rarely see — his life as a parent.

One example of his approach to fatherhood? That time that Hemsworth competed (and won) a "Running of the Dads" at school, which left him positively elated.

“There was just this wave of nirvana,” Hemsworth said, recalling the moment he crossed the finish line. “I turn around, and I go, ‘Where's my daughter? Where is she?’ And she's like, ‘Dad, did you win?’ And I'm like, ‘Did I win? You didn't see it?!’ They gave me a sticker. A first-place sticker.”

Alright fine, his family wasn't watching, but his wife Elsa Pataky sure heard about it afterwards anyway.

“I've never seen him so excited, not even about getting a big job,” Pataky laughed. “It was probably one of the best things that has happened to him in his life, which is funny, right? All the things he has achieved.”

Sweet stories like this are few and far between from Hemsworth, and it's because he prefers to keep his private life, well, private. “We’ve been offered things, like 'Advertise such-and-such and have dinner with your family,'" said Hemsworth. "There’s no way."

You heard the man: Don't expect to see the Hemsworths promoting anything anytime soon.