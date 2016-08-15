Chris Hemsworth Claims He's "Top Dog" After Winning a Doggy Stare Down This Weekend
Over the weekend, Chris Hemsworth shared the funniest Instagram on Sunday when he and a dog had a serious stare down.
In the photo (below), Hemsworth kept it casual in a zip-up hoodie and Valley Eyewear sunglasses while staring down one very focused dog. In captioning the photo, Hemsworth had us laughing when he wrote: "Had an epic 'stare off' with this vicious beast today, neither of us gave an inch and both refused to back down, it went for 7 hrs and then she passed out. We both have major respect for one another now but I'm pretty sure I'm top dog round these parts from here on #turfwar #neverbackdown #doglife #humanlife."
Recently, Hemsworth, 33, has been sharing some pretty heartfelt posts on Instagram—while also showing off his cheeky sense of humor. For instance, we still can't get over the adorable message he wrote about his 4-year-old son last week.
In it, the father-of-three wrote: "A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset #kidsrule."
So sweet.