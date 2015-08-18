Chris Hemsworth Proves He's the World's Hottest Receptionist on the Ghostbusters Set

Chris Hemsworth is reporting for duty on the set of the all-female Ghostbusters reboot. The actor was spotted riding a motorcycle in full ghost-fighting regalia, and boy did he look fantastic in that khaki hazard suit and those thick-rimmed glasses.

@Hemsworth_News/Twitter

This is our first glimpse of Hemsworth as the world's sexiest receptionist, as he's been busy filming The Huntsman in England, but thanks to director Paul Feig's enthusiasm on social meida we've seen the ladies sporting the exact same suit. Does that mean that Hemsworth will step out from behind the desk and use the fighting skills he's acquired playing Thor? We'll have to see, but in the meantime we're hoping for more shots of Hemsworth on set.

Ghostbusters is set to hit theaters July 22, 2016.

