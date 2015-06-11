Chris Hemsworth Joins the All-Female Ghostbusters Reboot as the Receptionist

He's battled Greek gods, fought evil queens, and driven race cars, but now Chris Hemsworth will face the ultimate test: Answering phones. The Thor star will work as a receptionist to the all-female Ghostbuster team in the upcoming reboot, director Paul Feig revealed yesterday. We'd like to see this happen in every office.

Hemsworth will take on the role originated by Annie Potts in the first two Ghostbuster films in the '80s. Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones will play the proton pack–toting ghost hunters in new movie, which is scheduled for a July 2016 release.

Feig confirmed Hemsworth's new job on Twitter:

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and Their Daughter Meet the Royals

The actor is currently filming the sequel to Snow White and the Huntsman in England. When there's a long day of work ahead of you, who better to greet you at the office than hunky Hemsworth?

PHOTOS: Chris Hemsworth's Changing Looks