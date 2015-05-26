Chris Hemsworth Has an Adorable Father-Daughter Moment on the Set of The Huntsman

Need more proof that Chris Hemsworth is one of the sexiest fathers alive? Look no further than his wife Elsa Pataky’s latest Instagram.

Over the weekend, Pataky and the pair's three-year-old daughter India Rose visited Hemsworth on the London set of his upcoming film The Huntsman, where she captured an adorable father-daughter moment. Seated together with their matching blonde ponytails, Hemworth and India shared some one-on-one time in between takes, and the photo is just about the cutest thing ever.

Visiting Papa on set!! 🎬👍 #happydays #londongreen #thehuntsman #papaehija #lovethem A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on May 22, 2015 at 11:36am PDT

While some kids may be wary of seeing their parents in costume, it doesn't look like dad's fierce hunstman getup frightened the tot. Afterall, she does have good practice—Hemsworth also portrays Thor in the Avengers franchise. With more filming left to go on The Huntsman and a new Thor movie in the works, here's to hoping we get some more adorable behind-the-scenes moments in the future.

