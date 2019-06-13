Chris Hemsworth's First Job Involved Cleaning Out Breast Pumps

"Wacky first jobs" is one of our favorite icebreakers, but Chris Hemsworth's answer really can't be topped.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he played a game of "True Confessions" with host Fallon and fellow guest Kumail Nanjiani — during which he revealed that he had a very interesting first job as a youth in Australia.

The rules of the game were to pick an envelope, read the revelation inside and allow the two remaining players to interrogate you and guess if it's true or false. Hemsworth, who went first, said, "My first job was cleaning out breast pumps."

"I was 14 at the time," he said in response to Nanjiani's question on how old he was.

"It was repairing them as well, occasionally," he continued. "Any pump, you know, there's a motor with a belt, like a rubber belt for the suction."

"Pharmacies would rent them out and they'd come back covered in dry milk," he explained. "So I had a toothbrush, I'd clean the dry milk."

Though Nanjiani initially thought Hemsworth was telling the truth, he eventually sided with Fallon, who thought it was a lie. But as it turns out, Hemsworth did not make this up.

In case you're wondering, hospitals and companies do rent out breast pumps for new parents who choose to or are able breastfeed. (While there are definite benefits to breastfeeding, it's not for everyone, whether due to lactation difficulties or otherwise — no shame.) According to Parents, rental breast pumps are also known as hospital grade pumps, and tend to be stronger and faster than ones you can purchase online or in stores.

And those pumps do need to be cleaned and sanitized. Enter: Chris Hemsworth. At least, for a brief period of time, way back when.

"Do the women who used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned out their breast pumps?" Nanjiani joked. "Can you buy them on eBay?"