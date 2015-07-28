See 3 Hot Hemsworth Brothers Shut Down a Red Carpet

Whoever said three's a crowd probably never laid eyes on all of the handsome Hemsworth brothers at the same time. Monday's premiere of Chris Hemsworth's latest film, Vacation, saw an extra dose of eye candy by way of the Thor star's younger and older siblings: Liam, 25, and Luke, 33.

The two eldest brothers both brought their beautiful wives along and donned shades of blue for the L.A. event. Chris, 31, opted for a royal blue suit while Luke wore a button-front shirt in a lighter hue—and they looked equally dapper with their shirts casually unbuttoned at the neck. Meanwhile, the baby of the bunch, Liam, stood out in a classic black-and-white ensemble.

In the new flick, which hits theaters Wednesday, Chris takes a break from his hammer-swinging character to portray a hilariously good-looking anchorman. And the middle child isn't the only one who's putting a smile on our face. Earlier this year, the entire trio had us laughing during a monologue on Saturday Night Live—another key piece of evidence that seems to indicate that the Aussie brothers are borderline perfection. We hope to see a lot more of the talented trio's combined powers in the near future.

