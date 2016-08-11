God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth Turns 33: Look Back at His Mere Mortal Days

Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as thunder god Thor, turns 33 today—and all we can say is this past year has served him well.

Professionally, the Australian actor has seen enormous success during his career. Aside from starring in a slew of impressive films, including Star Trek, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, he also won over audiences in the latest Ghostbusters film. While playing the film's Kevin Beckman character alongside funny women Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, Hemsworth proved once again that he knows how to make the ladies swoon.

Acting accomplishments aside, we can't forget about the Aussie's always good looks, which landed him the coveted People’s Sexiest Man Alive title back in 2014. Um, yes. Agreed.

Hemsworth won an award for most popular new male talent at the TV Week Logie Awards in Melbourne, Australia. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In addition to his incredibly handsome looks, Hemsworth is also known for his outstanding acting ability and down-to-earth personality, which only make him even more likeable. Take a look at how he has transformed since his days as an up-and-coming actor in Australia.