Chris Evans Gets Ice Water Poured Down His Pants During Frozen Blackjack with Jimmy Fallon

Captain America withstood being frozen for 70 years, but can he handle a pitcher of ice water being poured down his pants? The superhero himself, Chris Evans, was put to the test by Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, during a new Tonight Show game called Frozen Blackjack.

The rules are the same of a normal game of blackjack except for the twist of each hand's winner getting to pour a pitcher of ice cold water down the loser's pants, via a funnel. At first it seemed like the Captain America: Civil War star would dominate: He won the first round and gleefully poured the liquid into the funnel as he warned the host, "It's going to take a long time."

"I didn't come up with this game. I hate this game," an upset Fallon said. "It's still happening!" However, he got his revenge on the actor in the second round. After winning the hand, he dumped the pitcher's contents into the funnel and down Evans's pants. "It wakes you up!" the actor noted.

For the final round, the duo upped the ante from a pitcher to a massive ice-cold jug of water: Watch Evans and Fallon face off in Frozen Blackjack below. Despite their wet pants, it looked like they had a pretty good time!

Captain America: Civil War hits theaters May 6.