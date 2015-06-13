Birthday Boy Chris Evans Has Too Many Talents for a Mere Mortal

With his roles in larger-than-life action films like Captain America and Fantastic Four, it's easy to forget that Chris Evans, who turns 34 today, isn't actually a superhero. He is indeed a mere mortal, albeit an extremely good-looking one who is a talented actor and just so happens to enjoy singing with his sibling.

Earlier this year the Massachusetts native covered James Taylor's "Fire and Rain" with his brother, musician Scott Evans, and it's pretty sweet. Scott posted a video of the brief jam session (about which he said, "Unfortunately we had the giggles and couldn't make it through the whole thing without laughing ... here is just a tease."). Listen to their beautiful harmonies here:

Evans, who studied theater at the Lee Strasberg Film and Theater Institute in New York, is currently filming Captain America: Civil War, out May 2016, which means he's likely working hard to keep his physique in tip-top shape. This leads us to yet another of Evans's many assets: His toned abs, which he has showcased several times on the big sceen. Take a look at his and more of Hollywood's best abs in our gallery.

PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebrity Abs