Chris Brown Is Arrested on Suspicion of Rape in Paris

Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris after being accused of raping a 24-year-old woman, according to CBS News and multiple other sources.

The news was first reported by French magazine Closer, which says the alleged victim was raped in Brown's hotel room on Jan. 15 following their introduction at a nightclub. Police sources revealed that the singer was detained on Monday and remains in custody while they investigate the complaint. Two other people were also arrested in connection to the case, including Brown's bodyguard.

Before the arrest, the controversial artist was spotted partying during Paris Men's Fashion Week with his girlfriend, Ammika Harris.

This isn't Brown's first run-in with the law. Just this summer, he was booked in West Palm Beach, Florida for an out-of-county felony battery warrant in 2017. During that time, Brown reportedly punched a photographer while at a paid appearance in Tampa.

The father of one also has a history of violent crimes against women, including his domestic altercation with ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. During Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party that year, a woman Brown previously had sexual relations with approached the couple at the event. The woman texted the R&B musician that she'd be there, and Rihanna discovered the message on his phone.

"[Rihanna] starts going off, she throws the phone. I hate you. Starts hitting me ... She hits me a couple of more times and it doesn't go from translation to 'let's sit down, I'm telling you the truth.' It goes to, 'Now, I'm going to be mean, be evil,'" said Chris in the documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life.

"I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip," he recounts. "When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, 'F—, why the hell did I hit her?'"