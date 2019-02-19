8 Things You Didn't Know About Choupette Lagerfeld, the Most Spoiled Cat in the World 

After news of Karl Lagerfeld's passing, everyone is curious as to what will happen to his one true love, Choupette, the cat who was gifted to the late fashion designer around Christmastime in 2011.

Choupette originally belonged to French model Baptiste Giabiconi, but following two weeks of house-sitting for Giabiconi, Lagerfeld quickly had a new feline friend. "When he came back I thought, 'I'm sorry Choupette is mine,'" said Lagerfeld in an interview with CNBC.

The four-legged, Siamese kitty's life was forever changed when Chanel's creative director became her owner. Not only was she showered with presents, like catnip and caviar, but she also garnered a multi-million dollar net worth. Not bad for a cat.

Scroll below for craziest facts about Choupette Lagerfeld.

1. She has two maids

Françoise and Marjorie are Choupette's "personal maids" and keep her company when Karl is not there. "Even if she sleeps, she doesn't want to be alone. She's like a chic lady, like a kept woman with her personal maid," Lagerfeld previously told CNBC.

2. She owns an iPad

When catnip and traditional cat toys don't occupy her, Choupette likes to paw around on her own personal iPad. Don't believe us? There's photographic evidence on Instagram.

3. She eats at the dinner table

Lagerfeld treats Choupette as his equal, so eating on the floor like any other kitty would be considered uncivilized. “She has lunch and dinner with me on the table, with her own food,” he says, according to WWD. “She doesn’t touch my food.”

Of course, her dishes are designer — Goyard to be exact. "She has one for water, one for her little croquette, and one for her pate," Karl told Harper's Bazaar.

4. Her actions are tirelessly documented

Another duty of Choupette's maids? Write down everything she does in a day and report back to Lagerfeld. “When I am not there, the maids take down, in little books, everything she did, from what she ate, to how she behaved, if she was tired, and if she wasn’t sleeping. In the nine months, we have almost 600 pages,” Lagerfeld revealed.

5. She made about $3 million in a single year

In 2015, Karl proudly told The Cut that Choupette was the "most famous" and "richest" cat in the world after making $3 million in the past year for two jobs — one for a German car company and the other for a Japanese beauty product.

But don't expect to ever see Choupette in a cat food commercial. "I don’t allow her to do foodstuffs and things like this," quipped Karl. "She’s too sophisticated for that."

Image zoom Since becoming designer Karl Lagerfeld’s prized possession in 2011, Choupette has amassed a makeup collection with Shu Uemura, a fashion line, a book, and a huge following on social media. The Birman breed also has a bodyguard, two ladies-in-waiting, and travels with custom Louis Vuitton and Goyard trunks. “I never thought I would fall in love with a cat like this,” Lagerfeld has mused. karllagerfeld/Instagram

6. Her Christmas presents are the definition of extra

This Christmas, Karl's very pampered cat received catnip and caviar for the holiday, according to Page Six. She also revealed to the publication that her chef makes her a special meal for the occasion. "It depends where in the world we’ve jetted off to for the holidays — but no matter what, Daddy makes a point to have my chef whip up a special Christmas meal,” she shared.

“Chef Ozuru (formerly of Nobu Paris) and other culinary magnates have concocted custom dishes such as Japanese-style beef or chicken gelée with asparagus.” Well said, Choupette.

7. She gets weekly manicures

Karl's furniture is scratch-free, thanks to the weekly manicures he arranges for his fluffy BFF. "The doctor does her manicure. She hates when we do it ourselves," he told Bazaar. "The only time she makes a scandal is then. [But] everything is done with the eyes. She knows exactly what she wants."

8. She has three names

One moniker wouldn't suffice for Lagerfeld's four-legged friend, so he granted her three. "Her name is Choupette, Princess Choupette or Miss Choupette," the designer told i.D magazine.