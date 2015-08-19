Why You Should Indulge in a Chocolate Facial

Wondering how you can indulge your sweet tooth without feeling guilty? Try whipping up a chocolate face mask. Though an age-old myth claims that chocolate causes breakouts, the notoriously addictive treat can actually have some major benefits for your complexion. Cocoa, the main ingredient found in chocolate bars, is chockfull of powerful antioxidants that defend against free radicals, diminishing the look of fine lines and other signs of aging. The deliciously rich texture also hydrates and softens parched skin, while the decadent scent releases feel-good hormones.

To unwind with a chocolate facial at home, simply mix equal parts dark cocoa power, yogurt, and honey. Apply the mixture onto your face and neck using a clean brush or your fingers and relax for 15 to 20 minutes (no judgment if you sneak in a few licks as you’re waiting). Rinse it all off with lukewarm water.

If you don’t have time to DIY, consider Karin Herzog’s chocolate collection for an instant pick-me-up. The range includes a cleanser, face cream, lip balm, and an oxygen treatment, all containing real Swiss chocolate to add a yummy touch to your daily routine. Either way you go, you'll be left you with healthy, glowing skin that smells absolutely divine.

