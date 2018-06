Chloe Sevigny dyed her blond strands chestnut brown for her role in Hit or Miss this July, and now she took her hair in an even darker direction! The actress debuted an inky new hair color and eyebrows to match at Kenzo's fashion show in Paris this weekend. Do you like her new hue?

