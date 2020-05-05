Chloë Sevigny Welcomed Her First Child Over the Weekend
She and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic announced the pregnancy in January.
Congratulations are in order for Chloë Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic. People confirmed that the couple welcomed their first child over the weekend. Though details on the baby's name and gender were not released, things are great for everyone involved.
"Chloë had her baby on Saturday and all are happy and healthy," a representative for Sevigny said.
Sevigny spoke about not having a name for her baby eight days before her due date:
"Our baby's due in eight days and we don't have a name yet," Sevigny said during an interview with Homme Girls. She added that her "idea of fun" would be "pushing this bebe out," since her due date was so close.
Sevigny was also vocal about giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the possibility of having pregnant women give birth without their partners was announced, Sevigny mentioned the news on Instagram.
"I hope all expecting families are finding some calm," she wrote after New York-Presbyterian hospitals informed the public that partners of pregnant women would not be allowed in the delivery room, citing safety concerns. "Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all."
Mackovic, the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York City, and Sevigny have been together for more than a year.