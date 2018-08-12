Chloë Grace Moretz Shades Ex-Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham’s New Relationship

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham’s on-off relationship over the years has been anything but standard.

It’s not easy when you’re young and in love, living under the microscope of the media. The former couple broke up and got back together on three separate occasions, and their latest breakup didn’t end so well.

ICYMI, during their most recent reconciliation, Brooklyn was spotted getting cozy with model Lexi Wood in April, and Moretz seemingly found out via social media.

Now that several months have passed since their split, the actress is ready to discuss her rough breakup with David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, but that’s not to say she still isn’t a little salty about the situation. We don’t blame you, Chloë.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, the Kick Ass star inadvertently confirmed that she discovered Brooklyn’s infidelity via Twitter.

“Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged. And every major publication is verified,” she said. “So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things.”

Asked if she wanted to specifically say anything about Brooklyn, she responded: “I want nothing to be said…”.

However, she did take a minute to throw some low-key shade at her ex’s new relationship with dancer Lexy Panterra. “I'm not a big fan of PDAs in general. I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out.”

She also revealed that their time together taught her an important lesson, one that she will take into her next relationship. “'[I've learned] to be secretive,” she explained. “To keep things quiet. It's been a very big learning curve, and that was hard.”

And Moretz takes full responsibility for her part in the media’s interest in their young love, saying: “You can't post that photo unless you want people to talk about it. And if you do, you can't complain.”

While Brooklyn has moved on with Panterra, it appears as if Chloë is also ready for her next chapter. The 21-year-old has been spotted hanging out with Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien, who admitted he had a crush on her. But they aren't taking their relationship into exclusive territory yet.

Ah, love. Why does it have to be so complicated?