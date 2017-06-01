Chloë Grace Moretz Is "Appalled and Angry" About Her Movie's Promo Poster

There is not much worse than finding out about something unpleasant via social media, especially if it could have been avoided. Such was the case for Chloë Grace Moretz when it came to the marketing surrounding her new animated film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.

The actress voices the main character in the upcoming Snow White parody film and she was made aware of its movie poster and accompanying billboards at the same time as the public. In the visuals, the thin and tall heroine is pictured next to a curvier and shorter version of herself, with the tagline: "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the seven dwarfs not so short?"

Model Tess Holliday posted the ad on Twitter with questions. "How did this get approved by an entire marketing team?" she asked. "Why is it OK to tell young kids being fat = ugly? @ChloeGMoretz."

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Moretz—clearly shocked and wholly unhappy with the message—responded on Twitter.

"I have now fully reviewed the [marketing] for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else," the star's first tweet read. "This wasn't approved by me or my team."

She finished with an apology: "I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The movie gives a spin to the classic fairy tale, with seven princes seeking to find the pair of magical red shoes that will lift the spell that made them dwarfs. Their search leads to them finding Snow White, who is also all about the shoes' transformative powers, which turn her into the more petite and voluptuous woman in the ads. The premise itself sounds potentially problematic, but we'll have to see it to learn more to really make an assessment.

Ultimately the film's producers pulled the marketing campaign on Wednesday. "As the producer of the theatrical animated film Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended," producer Sujin Hwang told CNN.

"That advertising campaign is being terminated. Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty," the statement continued. "We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention."

Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs is currently in post-production, with no confirmed release date.