Chloe Grace Moretz on Why Her Mom Steals Her Clothes

It has only been one year and Coach is already a practically different brand from a time before Stuart Vevers (which we will henceforth coin BSV) took over as creative director. Make no mistake, classic Coach elements still lie at the heart of every design, but there's definitely a noticeable shift in direction that skews young, hip, and cool. And Coach's youthful celebrity fan base is proof of that, with 18-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz and 15-year-old Kiernan Shipka sitting in the front row of Coach's 75th anniversary (and first-ever) runway show at New York Fashion Week.

"I think Stuart is a brilliant young designer, and he's really innovative. He's keeping the basic ideals of what makes Coach what it is, but almost making it young for 2015," Moretz says. "He's creating a brand that every young woman and adult would love and wear every day."

She goes on to point out how different the brand was BSV. "It was more like my mother's brand that I used to borrow," she says, "and now it's become my brand that my mother is stealing clothes from."

Moretz says her first Coach experience was taking her mom's saddle bag (aka her "first fancy purse) when she was 13 years old. And Shipka, too, is an admirer of Vevers's work.

"Coach is a really fun, really cool brand. It’s all covet-worthy," she says. "I love Stuart, I love what he’s doing. It’s always on point, always so fun and so interesting."

Getty Images North America

RELATED: Jessica Alba Explains Why She Looked So Perky at NYFW This Morning