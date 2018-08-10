Chloë Grace Moretz Wants This Movie From Her Past to Just "Go Away"

Chloë Grace Moretz is fully supportive of the #MeToo movement and isn’t looking to cast a shadow on conversations about sexual harassment. Which is why her connection disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is ... complicated.

The 21-year-old actress starred along the Louie actor in I Love You, Daddy, a yet-to-be-released film he directed, co-wrote, and financed. But when the New York Times revealed in November that five women accused C.K. of sexual harassment, distributor The Orchard removed the film from its lineup, despite an initial $5 million transaction for it.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Immediately following the scandal, Moretz said she “does not condone sexual misconduct” and “will not be promoting the movie further.” And now, she’s doubling down on her stance.

In a new Times interview, Moretz responded to reports that C.K. is once again looking to purchase the rights of the film with the hopes of giving it a release. (It’s of note that the plot revolved around a relationship between a 17-year-old and 68-year-old, and includes a masturbation scene plus jokes about child rape and sexual harassment.)

Asked whether or not I Love You, Daddy should be released, Moretz responded, “No, I don’t think it should be.”

“I think it should just kind of go away, honestly," she continued. "I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now."

RELATED: When Will Fat Suits Go the Way of Blackface?

“Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear. But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real,” Moretz concluded.

In January, she alluded to having her own #MeToo story, but preferred to talk about the movement at large. “I could single-in and talk about my experience, but I think it’s more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole,” she told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival. “I’m one of hundreds of thousands of women in so many different industries that has a story … The fact that it’s a conversation and it’s a question is monumental, and I think that shouldn’t be looked past or looked over.”