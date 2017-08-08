Chloë Grace Moretz Was Fat-Shamed by a Male Co-Star at Age 15

Chloë Grace Moretz has an impressive résumé for a 20-year-old actress, but her time in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy. In Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue, the star opens up about being fat-shamed as a teen by a male co-star on the set of a movie.

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’—as in my size,” she shared. “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

While Moretz didn’t reveal the identity of the actor, she did say that he was between 23 and 25 years old at the time, when she was just 15.

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

“I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard,” she said. “It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

Moretz also revealed that she had a different love interest try to tarnish her reputation to the film’s director. “I’ve had a younger male lead ostracize me and bring up fake issues just to try and put me in my place, and make things up to the director … things that are crazy, things that I would never do, unprofessional things that would make no sense,” Moretz said.

“I’ve had an actor do that to me. It’s crazy. They have this inferiority issue, and I’m like, ‘You are completely equal to me, you are no different than me. I just happen to be the lead in this movie, and I don’t know why just because you are kind of the smaller character that you’re pushing me into a corner to try and put me down. Little snips that just put you down.”

Still, the 20-year-old actress keeps fighting for equality in the film industry. “We’re making big steps, but it’s a long way. We’re nowhere near the top. We’re just catching up. We have a long way to go.”