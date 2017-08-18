Chloë Grace Moretz's 16-Year-Old Dog Has Died

Sad news to report from Chloë Grace Moretz: The actress's 16-year-old dog Isabella died on Thursday.

Moretz took to her Instagram to post a mournful tribute to the pup.

"Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you," she wrote. "I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel."

The news of Isabella's passing comes just under three weeks after Moretz's other dog Fuller died. Moretz posted a similar tribute on social media.

"Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now," she wrote. "I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed."

Sadly, Moretz is not the only actress who has lost two dogs recently. Jessica Alba's dogs Bowie and Sid also died within two weeks of each other this month.

Now would be a good time for some happy news. Or videos of puppies. Or both.

Our thoughts are with Moretz.