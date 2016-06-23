For some lucky folks, a stroll across the High Line Wednesday night called for freshly-poured glasses of rosé, free-to-take graphic dinosaur pins, and, if you looked closely, a Chloë Grace Moretz sighting. That's because Coach and Friends of the High Line welcomed the 19-year-old Coach spokesperson, along with her A-list pals, to its sixth annual party on the aboveground park, which benefits the high-foot-traffic warm weather spot each year.

Dressed in, of course, Coach, Moretz arrived solo—no Brooklyn Beckham in sight, unfortunately—and quickly was the center of attention as she moseyed her way up the stairs and onto the main deck, where guests like Parker Posey (above) all enjoyed the picnic vibes thanks to a sunset view plus mini lobster rolls, avocado toast bites, popsicles, and mixed cocktails.

Lottie Moss (above), Kate's little half-sister, spent much of her time seated with fellow models like Molly Blair, while Hailey Baldwin, Riley Keough, and Meghan Trainor (below), all in Coach, posed for the cameras, as well as with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, making sure to hit up the evening's most popular pit stop: the flower crown station. Guests stood in line next to buckets filled with fresh peonies and other colorful, fresh-from-the-garden stems. Some even ditched the crowns altogether and walked out the door with personalized bouquets of their own.