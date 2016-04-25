Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Adorable in an Artsy Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham may be a budding photographer, but the 17-year-old cutie isn't above a great mirror selfie. The oldest son of Victoria and David Beckham took to his Instagram account yesterday to share a photo with his rumored girlfriend, actress Chloë Grace Moretz, and the duo looked super adorable in the artsy black-and-white snap.

In the 'gram, Moretz looks chic in a high-waisted pants, a striped tee, and plaid coat as she uses a phone to snap the photo of the duo, while Beckham keeps his arm wrapped around her shoulders. The pic shows two different angles of the couple, giving us multiple glimpses of their smitten expressions.

A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

RELATED: 9 Times Chloë Grace Moretz Was the Most Stylish Teen in Tinseltown

Moretz is currently in London to begin filming the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Looks like they'll be able to see a lot more of each other now that she's across the pond.