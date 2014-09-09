Chloë Grace Moretz's Proof That Juliette Binoche Has a Heart of Gold

While most stars come to the Toronto International Film Festival with one flick to promote—two if they’re busy—Chloë Grace Moretz is a unique exception. She has four movies circulating: Laggies, The Equalizer, The Tale of Princess Kaguya, and Clouds of Sils Maria. “Last year I shot six films and it was back to back,” she said. “I started in January and I was booked up until the day after Christmas.” It’s a lot for any actor, let alone a 17-year-old high school senior who said she still had to juggle school work while on set.

Clearly, Moretz has more than earned a fun festival break. So far, her #TIFF14 experience has been several days of press interviews, premieres, and parties, including a stop at InStyle and HFPA’s big bash over the weekend, where she caught up with her Clouds of Sils Maria co-star Juliette Binoche. “She is one of the most beautiful beings I have ever been around,” Moretz said of Binoche. “She goes above and beyond what most people would do for you.”

And she’s got proof. While on set in the Swiss town, Moretz threw a birthday dinner for her older brother-slash-acting coach, Trevor, and invited Binoche to join. “I did not expect her to want to come because most actors don’t come to that stuff, but she actually came!” She even brought something for the birthday bro. “She told him she couldn’t find a present, so she gave him one of her own scarves,” Moretz said. “It was so cute. She’s such an amazing person.”

