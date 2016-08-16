Chloë Grace Moretz Joins Brooklyn and David Beckham for Spin Class in L.A.

The family that spins together, stays together. David Beckham attended a SoulCycle class in West Hollywood, Calif., with his teenage son, Brooklyn, on Monday, and father-son time quickly turned into a day date when Brooklyn’s 19-year-old girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz joined the duo.

SoulCycle enthusiasts and avid athletes David and Brooklyn color-coordinated in black and gray monochrome looks and topped off their workout-ready gear with matching Adidas hats and black compression tights. As for footwear: The former professional soccer player added a pop of color with neon green sneaks while the teen kept things in the (color) family with gray Adidas kicks.

AKM-GSI

Moretz, arriving separately, looked fresh-faced in a purple “Obey” sweatshirt and black leggings and let her short blonde hair hang loose in a deep side part. The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star color-coordinated her purple juice with her comfy-looking top as she joined the Beckhams for a juice break after class.

The 19-year-old stepped out for a SoulCycle class in West Hollywood, Calif. with her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham and his dad, David, in a purple "Obey" sweatshirt (shop a similar style here) and black leggings. AKM-GSI

Leave it to this famous couple to turn a group workout into a family affair. See more chic celebrities in workout gear in our gallery.