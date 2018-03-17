A Clear Photo of Chicago West Is Finally Here, Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

World, it's time to formally meet Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's newborn baby girl: Chicago.

On Saturday, Kardashian West posted the first photo of her daughter sans animal filters and other bells and whistles. The verdict? Yes, she looks like a baby. And yes, little Chicago has adorable cheeks to rival her younger cousin Stormi's.

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

The 2-month-old has a full head of hair and an adorable open-mouth smile on her face. Fans are divided on whether she looks more like her parents or her older siblings, 4-year-old sister North and 2-year-old brother Saint. And a bigger question remains: Who makes her pink and white onesie and quilted bib?

The couple, who welcomed Chicago on Jan. 15 via gestational carrier, initially introduced the little one in Kylie Jenner's baby announcement video on Feb. 4. In the scene, Kim drops by her younger sister's hospital room to let her hold the newborn and to discuss baby names. “I think we’re gonna go with Chicago,” she tells Kylie.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

On Feb. 26 Kardashian West shared more glimpses of her daughter, but the images had face-altering filters applied to them.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote on her app after Chicago was born. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."