The Best Celebrity Reactions to the Cubs' World Series Win

Even if you don't follow baseball throughout its entire season, you know that a World Series win is the game's ultimate honor. And after 108 years, the Chicago Cubs finally became World Series champions again Wednesday night.

The team nailed a Game 7 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Ohio and, as you can imagine, the excitement around the nation was palpable. And not just from the baseball lovers in the stands and at home, but from some of our favorite celebrities.

If you're going to react to anything major and momentous, social media is the right place to do it.

Barack Obama:

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

Michelle Obama:

Go @Cubs, go! Been rooting for you since I was a kid, and so incredibly proud tonight. #FlytheW -mo — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) November 3, 2016

Amy Schumer:

I'm Very laid back @cubs #mlb #worldseries A video posted by @amyschumer on Nov 2, 2016 at 10:14pm PDT

Gabrielle Union:

Go Cubs GO!!! Wow!!!! Congrats!!! Big win for the city!! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 3, 2016

Julia Louis-Dreyfus:

I love you #Cubs I just love you!!!!! — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 3, 2016

Bette Midler:

A fantastic game! Both teams have so much heart; don't remember seeing a game like it! Congratulations to the #Cubs! Love the #Indians too! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 3, 2016

Kiernan Shipka:

Wrigley Field, 2004. Forever and always a Cubs fan. A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Nov 2, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

Cher:

WE’RE JUMPING UP & DOWN ON MY BED — Cher (@cher) November 3, 2016

Jeremy Piven:

Hillary Clinton:

They did it! 108 years later and the drought is finally over. Way to make history, @Cubs. #FlyTheW -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2016

James Van Der Beek:

Wow... congratulations #Cubs and Cub fans #NeverSayNever — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) November 3, 2016

Jensen Ackles:

Congrats #chicagocubs wow...what a season. What a freaking game 7!!!! Holy crap! I need a nap. A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Nov 2, 2016 at 10:07pm PDT

Scott Patterson:

Dwyane Wade:

Jus got service. Yes sir Cubbies!!!! Way to Put on for the city. Chicago needed this positivity. #FlyTheW #WorldSeriesChamps — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2016

LeAnn Rimes:

Common:

Congrats Cubs! Rich would be proud! A photo posted by Common (@common) on Nov 2, 2016 at 10:07pm PDT

