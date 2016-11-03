The Best Celebrity Reactions to the Cubs' World Series Win

ladygaga/Instagram
Faith Cummings
Nov 03, 2016 @ 7:45 am

Even if you don't follow baseball throughout its entire season, you know that a World Series win is the game's ultimate honor. And after 108 years, the Chicago Cubs finally became World Series champions again Wednesday night.

The team nailed a Game 7 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Ohio and, as you can imagine, the excitement around the nation was palpable. And not just from the baseball lovers in the stands and at home, but from some of our favorite celebrities.

Tim Bradbury/Getty

If you're going to react to anything major and momentous, social media is the right place to do it.

Check out our favorite star reactions after the Cubs' historic win.

Barack Obama:

Michelle Obama:

Amy Schumer:

I'm Very laid back @cubs #mlb #worldseries

A video posted by @amyschumer on

Gabrielle Union:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus:

Bette Midler:

Kiernan Shipka:

Wrigley Field, 2004. Forever and always a Cubs fan.

A photo posted by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Cher:

Jeremy Piven:

Hillary Clinton:

James Van Der Beek:

Jensen Ackles:

Congrats #chicagocubs wow...what a season. What a freaking game 7!!!! Holy crap! I need a nap.

A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

Scott Patterson:

Dwyane Wade:

LeAnn Rimes:

Common:

Congrats Cubs! Rich would be proud!

A photo posted by Common (@common) on

Sara Bareilles:

