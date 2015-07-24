Chic Ways to Store Your Jewelry

To the woman whose jewelry sits in a jumbled, knotted mess atop her dresser: Your accessories deserve to be treated with a little respect—and style! Gone are the cork boards and earring cages of yesteryear. Say hello to some nicer real estate for your baubles and bling.

Plate It

Purewow/Shop Sweet Things

Put a serving dish on your dresser or nightstand. (You can decorate one yourself or buy it pre-designed.) Adorn it with your favorite bracelets, rings and brooches.

Add Some Quirk

Purewow/A Beautiful Mess

One man’s oddly shaped sculpture is another woman’s bangle holder. Go ahead--put the “fun” in functional.

Buck the Trend

Purewow/Good.Clean.Fun.

Mount a faux deer head to your wall for a nature-inspired way to drape your necklaces. He won’t mind, we swear.

Honor Tea Time

Purewow/Martha Stweart

Feeling whimsical? May we suggest hosting a tea party… in your dresser? You’ll be happy to open up your drawer every day to see tons of colorful mismatched saucers and teacups.

