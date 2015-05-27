This Chic Swimwear Line Offers Suits That Work After a Mastectomy

When your mission is to find a chic swimsuit after a mastectomy, the choices are few and far between. Enter celeb-favorite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, who put an end to the search.

She has teamed up with breast cancer charity Future Dreams on a line of stylish post-surgery suits. Each one features sewn-in molded cups with the option to insert a breast form. From siren-red two-pieces to classic black one-pieces, the mastectomy swimwear range boasts not only style, but also smoothing double-lined fabrics and a ton of support.

Even better: Twenty percent of every purchase will go back to the organization.

Shop the suits, from left: Melissa Odabash + Future Dreams navy swimsuit, $190; net-a-porter.com. Red zip-front bikini, $190; net-a-porter.com. Blue strapless ruched swimsuit, $190; net-a-porter.com. Black one-piece, $190; net-a-porter.com.

RELATED: Have a Petite Frame? Make a Splash with These Swimsuits