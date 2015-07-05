Chic Shark Accessories You'll Want to Wear All Year-Round

Cue the Jaws anthem: Today marks the first day of Discovery Channel's Shark Week event! The annual week-long programming consistently has viewers glued to their TVs watching real and fictional tales of great whites, tiger sharks, and more. While there may be some scary, and perhaps gory, moments on TV in the week ahead, it's undeniable that beauty can be found in the sea's scariest creature. Shark jewelry has dominated the market (special thanks to the Givenchy single shark earring) and continues to do so with newer brands, like Dannijo, dipping their toes into the waters. Read on to shop our favorite jewelry finds that will stun during Shark Week and beyond.

Courtesy

Brash Cat bracelet, $250; ahalife.com. Dannijo ear cuff, $145; saksfifthavenue.com. Fera stud earrings, $149; wolfandbadger.com. Givenchy earring, $555; luisaviaroma.com. Henri Bendel necklace, $44; henribendel.com. Janna Conner earrings, $54; nordstromrack.com. Lee Renee ring, $86; bottica.com.

