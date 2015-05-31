6 Chic Overalls You'll Want to Wear All Summer

BroadImage, GC Images, X17online.com, Ramey
The overalls trend from last year is still going strong. And the proof lies in the slew of stars who have been snapped wearing denim dungarees, including (pictured, from left): Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Emma Roberts, and Kate Bosworth. While the straight-cut original remains a popular (and comfy) choice, experiment with texture (think: leather) or silhouettes (from slim to flared). Shop our six chic picks that will make pulling off the one-piece look like child's play.
Courtesy
Shop the pieces (top row, from left): Current/Elliott, $395; stylebop.com. Topshop, $90; topshop.com. Zara, $80; zara.com. Bottom row, from left: Adam Selman, $473; farfetch.com. Frame, $550; avenue32.com. Richard Nicoll, $1,167; net-a-porter.com