Chic and Sexy Swimsuits for $20!

Norma Kamali has been helping women look sexy at the beach for decades, and now you can get one of her coveted suits for only $20! Her latest collection for Walmart just hit stores and has expanded to include a sexy line of swim separates that are perfectly aligned with her signature beach-chic style. We are drooling over the sophisticated one-shouldered maillot suit and the classic black halter bikinis. Every piece is individually sold, so it's easy to mix and match styles. Try a solid bottom with a two different top options to get more bang out of your twenty bucks!

Shop the collection now at Walmart.com.

