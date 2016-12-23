Chiara Ferragni Dreams Up Your Fantasy Santa Hat
Christmas is just days away! We haven't figured out what we're wearing for the holiday, but we're thinking a cozy knit and some comfortable trousers. And when it comes to accessories, we're taking a cue from one of our favorite icons: Santa.
Some of our favorite fashion designers reimagined the classic Santa hat with their own signature accents for WWD. Chiara Ferragni was among those style arbiters, who accented the timeless accouterment with her trademark winging eyes.
Mara Hoffman, Betsey Johnson, Charlotte Simone, and Eugenia Kim are also included, along with more than a dozen other designers. Flower crowns detailed by candles, baseball caps, bow headbands, and trapper hats were all among the fantasy pieces.
And it's clear that Ferragni has a thing for statement-making hats, as she's wearing one in her latest Instagram post. Accented with a denim patchwork jacket with shearling lining, both her jacket and hat were made by one of the biggest brands in the world—none other than Gucci.
Happy holidays!