Chiara Ferragni is Designing Costumes for Intimissimi on Ice

The beauty and brains behind digital platform The Blonde Salad, Chiara Ferragni has a new gig. Thanks to Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, the mega influencer gets to add "costume designer" to her impressive resume. In addition to her regular duties as an Instagram superstar and design collaborator, Ferragni will dream up looks for the lingerie brand's annual “Intimissimi on Ice” show.

VIDEO: The Panel on How To Build a Successful Brand

Slated for October 2017, the show will see a league of performers sporting Ferragni’s very own designs. The fashion expert took on the new challenge of designing costumes as a way to expand on what she already knows. “One of the reasons why I decided to be part of this important show is because it’s an opportunity for me to test my knowledge of fashion and what I learned so far in the fashion design field," Ferragni explained.

But even though she's a newbie, the budding costume designer has no doubts about her next endeavor. "I am sure that the result will be amazing, and I am looking forward to seeing how the ideas [will] become concrete,” she shard.

RELATED: Chiara Ferragni Collaborates with Tod’s for a Limited Edition Collection

As for what inspired Ferragni’s designs, the influencer shared: “I was inspired by the legendary Greek women, like Aphrodite, Daphne, Athena, that stood out for their personality and values...For each character I wrote down some more specific features and I looked for costumes that would match their values and personalities."

Apart from mythology, Ferragni says she finds inspiration in everything from art to books, social media, and the streets. Inspiration is everywhere for The Blonde Salad blogger—and it shows!