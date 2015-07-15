Chewbeads's New Necklaces Are So Cute, Your Little Ones Will Eat Them Up

My, they grow up so fast: Chewbeads, the fashionable, non-toxic teething jewelry beloved by moms and their babies, is turning five, and in celebration of the milestone, the brand just released two new limited-edition styles.

The Montauk (pictured, top left and bottom right) is available in white and turquoise and The Essex (pictured, top right and bottom left) is available in turquoise and gray ($37 each; find a retailer near you on chewbeads.com). "Our limited-edition anniversary collection was inspired by our time in New York and the amazing city we live in," the brand's co-founder, Lisa Greenwald, said in a press release. "We're thrilled that our teething jewelry has resonated with so many moms, and we are proud to have created a stylish solution that's also safe and soothing for babies."

RELATED: Bobo Choses Is the Kids' Clothing Line Every Celebrity Mini-Me Is Wearing Right Now

As any mom knows, jewelry goes out the window the second a wee one starts grasping and putting things in their mouths, and so after its launch in 2009, Chewbeads quickly became a must-have among the mommy-and-me set. The accessories line is made especially for little ones to gnaw on, as it is made of 100-percent silicone and free of BPA, phthalates, lead, cadmium, and metal. As for mom? She no longer has to sacrifice style in the name of function.

RELATED: Meet London Scout, the Most Stylish Kid in All of N.Y.C.